Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG remained flat at $$4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. 27,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,238. Inseego has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $505.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Inseego by 329.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.