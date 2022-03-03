Insider Buying: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Buys 4,112 Shares of Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Vandevender acquired 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after acquiring an additional 169,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

