Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Byline Bancorp stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.30.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Byline Bancorp (Get Rating)
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.