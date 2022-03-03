Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

