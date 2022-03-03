Insider Buying: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EVOP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. 364,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,417. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $37,047,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EVO Payments by 37.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,498,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 679,936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,845,000 after purchasing an additional 666,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $14,343,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVOP. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

