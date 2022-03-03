Insider Buying: Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $20,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FLXS stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

