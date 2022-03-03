Insider Buying: Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) CEO Buys 34,292 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 26.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,525,000 after acquiring an additional 478,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,224,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

