Insider Selling: ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) COO Sells 92,838 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 6,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,246. The company has a market cap of $830.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

