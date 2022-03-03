Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CEO Sells 8,164 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

