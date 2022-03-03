Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Sells 1,175 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 38.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,228 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 796.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

