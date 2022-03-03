Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $63,315.68 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.39.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

