Insider Selling: CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Sells 146 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CBRE traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,066. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

