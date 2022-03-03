Insider Selling: CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Sells 146 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE CBRE traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,066. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
