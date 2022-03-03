Insider Selling: Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CFO Sells $331,914.80 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.