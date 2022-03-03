Insider Selling: Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CFO Sells $331,914.80 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

