Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Director Sells $618,720.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CF stock opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,872,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 28,966 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

