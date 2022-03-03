Insider Selling: Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.90. 4,292,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mandiant Inc has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 149.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mandiant by 712.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after buying an additional 7,091,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.