Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells 1,846 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,387.30 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,506.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,510.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,440,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

