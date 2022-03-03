Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $189.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $190.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

