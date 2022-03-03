Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $710,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

