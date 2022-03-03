Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells 139,776 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PGNY stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
