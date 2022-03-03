Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells 139,776 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PGNY stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 448,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

