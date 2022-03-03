Insider Selling: PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) VP Sells 15,090 Shares of Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

