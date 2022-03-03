Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.