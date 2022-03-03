Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells 3,851 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $594.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $656.51.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.
About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.
