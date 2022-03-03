Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Sells 7,508 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 633,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 269,632 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

