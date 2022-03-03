Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Sells 4,975 Shares of Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. 647,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,866. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -35.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 144.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

