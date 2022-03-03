Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Truist Financial

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $102.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

