Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

VIG stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,445. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

