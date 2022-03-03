Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 9.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) traded down 9.7% on Tuesday after Chardan Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $172.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $87.03. 12,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,097,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.36.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.62.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

