Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.38. Intelligent Systems shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 385.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

