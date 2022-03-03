Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $115,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,987. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

