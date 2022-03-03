InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($76.48) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($81.85) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.45) to GBX 5,700 ($76.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($75.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,662 ($75.97).

IHG stock opened at GBX 5,028 ($67.46) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,314 ($57.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,376 ($72.13). The company has a market capitalization of £9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,926.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,812.44.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

