International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Reduced by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.38. 75,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,233,573. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

