International Seaways, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

International Seaways stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 746,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,722. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $917.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 78,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Seaways by 86.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 77,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

