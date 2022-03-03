Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($74.47) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($88.61) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($85.87) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.32).

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,370 ($72.05) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,383.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,304.68. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,724 ($63.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,306 ($84.61). The stock has a market cap of £8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

