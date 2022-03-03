Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.83.

ITCI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.49. 4,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,122. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $211,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,708,518.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 316,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

