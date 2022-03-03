Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.68

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.68 and last traded at $57.24, with a volume of 1808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,319. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

