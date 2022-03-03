Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Up 4%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.58 and last traded at $61.27. Approximately 1,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a market cap of $835.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 1,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.