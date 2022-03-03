IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Cut to Neutral at Colliers Securities

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. IntriCon has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $28.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $218.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,196.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IntriCon in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
IntriCon Company Profile
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
