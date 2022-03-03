IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.
Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $218.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,196.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.
IIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
IntriCon Company Profile
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
