IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $218.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,196.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IntriCon in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IntriCon by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.