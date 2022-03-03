Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $299.01 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.