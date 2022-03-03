Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of VBF stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60.

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill purchased 4,081 shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $81,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.07% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

