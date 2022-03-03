Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 809,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 97,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58.

