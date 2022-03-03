Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,246 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,784 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,171.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $77.23 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

