Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

PTH opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average of $151.65. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $119.55 and a 12-month high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.