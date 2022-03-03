Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

IPKW stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. 8,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,800. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18.

