Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 359.8% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 304,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 91,817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 90,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $574,000.

NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.97. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $21.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

