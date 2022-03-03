Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Griffon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Griffon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.27. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

