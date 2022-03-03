Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of JWN opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

