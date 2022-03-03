Invesco Ltd. Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in WEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.45.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $168.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $232.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

