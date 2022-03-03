Invesco Ltd. Has $10.79 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 840.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 1.27. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

