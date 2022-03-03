Invesco Ltd. Has $11.21 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.