Invesco Ltd. Purchases 111,096 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $36.47.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

